Severn Bank launches new locally focused marketing effort

Severn Bancorp, Inc., (NASDAQ: SVBI) parent company of Severn Bank (“Severn”), has announced a new multimedia marketing campaign. The campaign showcases various historical and cultural landmarks in and around Anne Arundel County, where Severn is located.

The campaign, which was envisioned and executed by Weitzman Agency, Severn’s agency of record, utilizes broadcast, print, transit, digital, and social media platforms—and debuts Severn’s new tagline, “We’re Here with You.” Shot using time lapse photography at six locations over a two-week period, the campaign captures the spirit of Anne Arundel County and Severn’s regard for its own backyard.

Commenting on the campaign, Rich Reiter, Weitzman’s Executive Creative Director, said, “The campaign’s main drive is to build on Severn’s remarkable relationship with its county, its community, its people, and to further develop Severn as not just a bank but an ally. Visually, our inspiration was to highlight significant Anne Arundel locations and connect them with an animated graphic, symbolizing Severn’s logo.”

Nicole Donegan, SVP, Marketing and Communications Director, remarked, “We’re proud of our hometown and believe this campaign perfectly capitalizes on our deep commitment to Anne Arundel County and its people.”

