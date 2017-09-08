See you at the 50th Maryland Seafood Festival this weekend!

The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!

Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musi cal talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 9 & 10, 2017 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.

Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets.

Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.

What’s Cooking in 2017:

Fishing Contest

Paddle Poker Run

Beach Soccer

Fireworks

Crab Derby

Reptile demonstration

Crab Soup Cook Off

Treasure Hunt

Shell Painting

Music by Doug Segree, Weird Science, Leaf Jumpers, and Kelly Bell Band

Crabcakes

Shrimp

Clams

Rockfish Sandwiches

Oysters

Chef Demonstrations

So much more

Come on out and celebrate the Bay in style at the 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival!

