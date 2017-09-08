See you at the 50th Maryland Seafood Festival this weekend!
The Maryland Seafood Festival is back!
Enjoy a tasty variety of fresh seafood, a selection of entertaining musical talent, hands on exhibits, thrilling demonstrations and more at the 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival! Come out on Sept. 9 & 10, 2017 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD.
Online tickets are on sale NOW. Don’t delay. Click here to purchase your tickets.
Check out their website at www.mdseafoodfestival.com.
What’s Cooking in 2017:
- Fishing Contest
- Paddle Poker Run
- Beach Soccer
- Fireworks
- Crab Derby
- Reptile demonstration
- Crab Soup Cook Off
- Treasure Hunt
- Shell Painting
- Music by Doug Segree, Weird Science, Leaf Jumpers, and Kelly Bell Band
- Crabcakes
- Shrimp
- Clams
- Rockfish Sandwiches
- Oysters
- Chef Demonstrations
- So much more
Come on out and celebrate the Bay in style at the 50th Annual Maryland Seafood Festival!
