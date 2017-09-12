Schuh unveils “Anne Arundel United”

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh today unveiled Anne Arundel United, a proactive community initiative to unite the County against hatred and build greater understanding.

“We need to embrace and promote understanding among our citizens,” said Schuh. “The Anne Arundel United initiative is another tool our county will use as we try to proactively engage in every community in our County.”

Anne Arundel United is a community outreach campaign overseen by the Minority Outreach Division leader Derek Matthews, to engage every citizen and community in the fight against hatred through:

A community ambassador program charged with addressing incidents of racial controversy and bringing communities together to better understand each other’s viewpoints.

Educational materials that will be made available to every educational institution and community organization in the County.

A social media campaign encouraging engagement, building better community interaction, and celebrating diversity.

Schuh also announced several other initiatives meant to build greater understanding in the County, including:

Expanding Minority Recruitment in County Government : Thru the Minority Outreach Officer, the County will expand its minority recruitment efforts beyond public safety to all executive departments. Offices and commissions under the Control of the County Executive will aggressively work to create marketing campaigns that build a county government reflective of those they serve.

: Thru the Minority Outreach Officer, the County will expand its minority recruitment efforts beyond public safety to all executive departments. Offices and commissions under the Control of the County Executive will aggressively work to create marketing campaigns that build a county government reflective of those they serve. Mandating Comprehensive Diversity Training for All County Employees : The Compliance Officer will be charged with conducting a county government comprehensive diversity training program that will help build better understanding in the county workforce with the goal of training the County’s more than 6,000 employees within 24 months.

: The Compliance Officer will be charged with conducting a county government comprehensive diversity training program that will help build better understanding in the county workforce with the goal of training the County’s more than 6,000 employees within 24 months. Support for Immigrant Communities : Former Grants Administrator and Hispanic community leader Maria Casasco will become the Director of Immigration and Multi-Cultural Affairs and will promote the stability and well-being of immigrant and multi-cultural communities by identifying programs and ensuring access to services and resources that facilitate success.

To build awareness of the Anne Arundel United effort, the County also released two video public service announcements found here and here .

