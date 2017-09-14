Schuh signs Executive Order condemning racism

Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh has issued Executive Order Number 23 declaring that Anne Arundel County denounces all racism and calls on all County citizens to unite in efforts to eliminate racism and prejudice from our community.

“This executive order sends a very strong message that hate has no home in Anne Arundel County,” said Schuh. “Now is the time to come together and stand united as we work to make our county welcoming to everyone.”

The order comes a day after the County Executive announced Anne Arundel United, an outreach campaign to engage every citizen and community in the fight against hatred through a community ambassador program.

The County also announced several other initiatives meant to build greater understanding, including:

Minority Recruitment in County Government : The County will expand its minority recruitment efforts beyond public safety to all executive departments. Offices and commissions under the control of the County Executive will aggressively work to create marketing campaigns that build a county government reflective of those they serve.

: The County will expand its minority recruitment efforts beyond public safety to all executive departments. Offices and commissions under the control of the County Executive will aggressively work to create marketing campaigns that build a county government reflective of those they serve. Mandatory Diversity Training for All County Employees : The Compliance Officer will be charged with conducting a county government comprehensive wide diversity training program that will help build better understanding in the county workforce with the goal of training the County’s more than 6,000 employees within 24 months.

: The Compliance Officer will be charged with conducting a county government comprehensive wide diversity training program that will help build better understanding in the county workforce with the goal of training the County’s more than 6,000 employees within 24 months. Support for Immigrant Communities : Former Grants Administrator and Hispanic community leader Maria Casasco will become the Director of Immigration and Multi-Cultural Affairs and will promote the stability and well-being of immigrant and multi-cultural communities by identifying programs and ensuring access to services and resources that facilitate success.

To learn more about Anne Arundel United, citizens can call (410) 222-1785 or email [email protected].

Download (PDF, 477KB)

