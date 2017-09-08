Schuh highlights $431M school construction plan

Last week, in the shadow of the Arnold Elementary School construction site, Anne Arundel County Executive Steve Schuh, Councilman Michael Peroutka, and Delegate Michael Malone highlighted the County’s historic $431 million plan to accelerate school construction.

“Three years ago, we promised a major acceleration in our school construction efforts,” said Schuh. “As many here in Arnold may have noticed, it is a promise we have kept. The scene here is one that our citizens are experiencing as projects move forward and dirt starts to turn in every corner of our County.”

Arnold Elementary in Arnold is currently undergoing a $41 million, 89,000 square foot replacement that will serve more than 550 students when complete. Advocates for the project are parents in the nearby community, including Kerry Petz, a former PTA president who frequently testified in favor for a full replacement of Arnold before the Board of Education.

Other projects in the six year capital plan and funded in FY 2018 include:

New School/Replacement Projects

Jessup Elementary (construction) $45.2 million

Crofton High School (construction) $124.5 million

Modernization/Revitalization Projects

Manor View Elementary (construction) $34.4 million

High Point Elementary (construction) $40.5 million

George Cromwell Elementary (construction) $32.7 million

Edgewater Elementary (design) $40.2 million

Tyler Heights Elementary (design) $38.1 million

Richard Henry Lee (design) $34.6 million

These capital projects were made possible through the JumpStart Anne Arundel capital project financing program. Enacted in 2015, the capital plan embraces a 30-year bond financing option. This reform has allowed Anne Arundel County to expand its capital funding program and make critical school, public safety, road, and quality of life infrastructure improvements from Brooklyn Park to Pasadena to Annapolis to Odenton.

