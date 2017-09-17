Rotary seeking applicants for $30,000 Global Grant Scholarship

The Rotary Club of Annapolis invites students who live, work or study in the Annapolis area to apply for a Rotary Global Grant Scholarship from Rotary District 7620 through the Rotary Club of Annapolis. Interested applicants may open the web site www.rotary7620.org and open Foundation and then Scholarships for application forms, schedules, and other information.

Paper and electronic applications are due by Oct. 30, 2017, to Dr. Carl Schneider, the club’s Global Grant Scholarship Chair, at [email protected] for the $30,000 grant in support of graduate education abroad in support of Rotary International programs.

Interviews will be at the U.S. Naval Academy the first week of November 2017 in order to select one scholar for the Rotary District 7620 interview in January to March 2018. The announcement of the District selectee may be in March or April 2018.

