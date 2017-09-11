Roger Staubach personally approved each of Navy Football’s game balls

Big Game USA and Navy Athletics are proud to introduce the new Navy Midshipmen official game football for the upcoming 2017 season.

Big Game designed the exclusive, custom-tailored 2017 Navy game football with the Midshipmen’s classic anchor logo hot-stamped with gold foil. The game balls also feature distinctive blue laces, a unique highlight the Mids added this year.

Navy has used Big Game-made footballs as its primary game ball since 2014. Big Game has also designed special edition footballs for the Midshipmen using Alternate Logo Technique (ALT) for many of their high-profile games throughout the past three years.

Former Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Roger Staubach, personally tested and approved each football at the Big Game USA football factory before the footballs were sent to the team in Annapolis.

“Having Roger Staubach visit our facility and personally give each 2017 Navy game football his stamp of approval is such an honor,” said Chris Calandro, Big Game USA founder.

“While adhering to NCAA specifications, each handmade football was developed to the preference of the Navy offense, including the shape, leather, pattern and lace.”

