Rams Head bringing Todd Rundgren and Robin Trower to Annapolis
Rams Head Promotions announces Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Wednesday, November 29, 2018 and Robin Trower at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Tickets on sale now!
FOR TICKETS to Todd Rundren, Robin Trower:
- www.ramsheadonstage.com
- Rams Head On Stage Box Office at 33 West Street, Annapolis, MD (410) 268-4545
- www.ticketfly.com
Todd Rundgren
As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist, Todd Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music. Among his myriad of hits are “Hello It’s Me”, “I Saw the Light”, “Can We Still be Friends”, “We Gotta Get You A Woman”, “Open My Eyes”, and “Bang the Drum.”
Robin Trower
Something’s About To Change released in early 2015 confirmed a world-class musician at the top of his game. The latest release is titled Where You Are Going To. The new CD is more of a rocker, but still squarely based in Robin’s love for Blues. Robin’s voice is much more confident on these ten new studio recordings, and the guitar work is stunning. Robin will be touring with his favorite line-up: Richard Watts on Bass and vocals, and Chris Taggart on drums.
