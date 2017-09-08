Rams Head bringing Todd Rundgren and Robin Trower to Annapolis

Rams Head Promotions announces Todd Rundgren at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Wednesday, November 29, 2018 and Robin Trower at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Tickets on sale now!

Todd Rundgren

As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist, Todd Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music. Among his myriad of hits are “Hello It’s Me”, “I Saw the Light”, “Can We Still be Friends”, “We Gotta Get You A Woman”, “Open My Eyes”, and “Bang the Drum.”

Robin Trower

Something’s About To Change released in early 2015 confirmed a world-class musician at the top of his game. The latest release is titled Where You Are Going To. The new CD is more of a rocker, but still squarely based in Robin’s love for Blues. Robin’s voice is much more confident on these ten new studio recordings, and the guitar work is stunning. Robin will be touring with his favorite line-up: Richard Watts on Bass and vocals, and Chris Taggart on drums.

