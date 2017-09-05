Police make arrest in Shady Side double homicide

This is an update to a previous story of a double homicide in Shady Side.

Since the murder occurred, the Anne Arundel County Police Homicide Unit has worked continuously to solve this case. As the investigation progressed, a suspect was developed and positively identified as fifty-six year old Kirk Byron Matthews. During the investigation, it was learned that Matthews and the victims were known to each other, and that they had a verbal altercation which led to the murder.

Homicide detectives worked with the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and on Monday, September 4, 2017 obtained an arrest warrant for Matthews. Matthews was charged with two counts of second degree murder, two counts of first degree assault and firearm use in a felony violent crime. A detainer has been placed against Matthews for the murder of Leslie Smith and Linda McKenzie. Matthews has been incarcerated at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center since June 3, 2017 on unrelated charges.

As the investigation continues to move forward the Anne Arundel County Police Department urges anyone with information on the murders of Leslie Smith and Linda McKenzie to contact the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Suspect/arrested:

Kirk Byron Matthews (56)

5900 Block Shady Side Road

Shady Side, Maryland 20764

Source : AACOPD

