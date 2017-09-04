‘Out of this World’ through September 29th at City Hall



“Out of this World” a series of hand pulled prints by Chris Mona, Professor of Art at Anne Arundel Community College will be on display atAnnapolis City Hall through September 29th.

Each lithograph,screen print or intaglio features a comedienne or other empowered woman in an inhospitable landscape. Mona investigates the elasticity of time, as figures marked by their era (Colonial Virginia to,Powerhouse 1980’s) are transported to settings in other trajectories of time and space. Mona watches videos and when struck by the powerful language of an actress, pauses the action, and draws the frozen image with attention to gesture and expression, pauses and draws the frozen image.

Relying on scientific studies to research landscapes, Mona uses references running the gamut from space probes to fossils to construct challenging environments that have as much portrait character as the figures that visit them. Lily Tomlin brings trash bags to a crater of Mars visited by NASA, while. British actress Rita Tushingham lounges on sulfuric Venus.

