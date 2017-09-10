New Bello Machre home dedicated in Millersville

In honor of Charles and Norma Irish, the Bello Machre home located on Brookwood Road in Millersville, Maryland was dedicated as The Charles and Norma Irish Home on August 9, 2017.

Charles Irish began his involvement with Bello Machre in 1995. With generosity spanning over two decades, Mr. Irish’s gifts total over $360,000. He has helped open countless doors for families and individuals in need. Mr. Irish said, “I give because of the kind of work Bello Machre does by taking care of people who can’t always take care of themselves. Bello Machre is a terrific organization. I’ve been fortunate in my life so I do what I can for those who haven’t been so fortunate. It warms my heart knowing I’m involved in some way with the great work of Bello Machre.”

According to Tracy Lyncott, Development Director, “Home and heart remain at the center of our mission. Because of supporters like Mr. and Mrs. Charles Irish, Bello Machre is able to make a lifetime commitment that family’s loved ones will always have a loving home.”

Bello Machre provides a lifetime of commitment of loving care for children and adults with developmental disabilities in Maryland. Bello Machre means Home of My Heart in Gaelic.

