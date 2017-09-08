“Mike
Navy Returns To Home Port For First AAC Action Of The Season

| September 8, 2017

Navy will look to build off of last week’s 42-19 win against FAU in the season opener at Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium against Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 pm. The game marks the 22nd time the Mids and the Green Wave will face-off, but only the third time as conference rivals. Tulane leads the all-time series, 11-9-1, but Navy is 7-1 against the Green Wave in Annapolis and has won three straight over Tulane.

Navy is 8-1 (.889) in home openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo with its only loss a 31-24 decision against Rutgers in 2014. Navy owns wins over Towson, LA Tech, Georgia Southern, Delaware (twice), VMI, Colgate and Fordham in home openers under Niumatalolo

Kevin Chaney was born and raised in Pasadena, MD. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 2007 and served on board the USS Nimitz until 2012. He is now attending the University of Maryland. Follow him on his blog at http://kchaneyreporting.wixsite.com/sports
