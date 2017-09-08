Navy Returns To Home Port For First AAC Action Of The Season

Navy will look to build off of last week’s 42-19 win against FAU in the season opener at Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium against Tulane on Saturday at 3:30 pm. The game marks the 22nd time the Mids and the Green Wave will face-off, but only the third time as conference rivals. Tulane leads the all-time series, 11-9-1, but Navy is 7-1 against the Green Wave in Annapolis and has won three straight over Tulane.

Navy is 8-1 (.889) in home openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo with its only loss a 31-24 decision against Rutgers in 2014. Navy owns wins over Towson, LA Tech, Georgia Southern, Delaware (twice), VMI, Colgate and Fordham in home openers under Niumatalolo

Related

Category: Entertainment, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, Post To FB, Sports