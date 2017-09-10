Impressive Defense Helps Mids Beat Tulane

Navy (2-0/1-0) beat Tulane (1-1/0-1) 23-21 on Saturday at Navy-Marine Corps. Stadium after forcing a safety in the third quarter and forcing Tulane to turn the ball over on downs twice in the 4th quarter. Senior defensive captain D.J. Palmore led the team with ten total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and sharing a sack with Jr. DE Anthony Villalobos.

Navy QB Zach Abey’s turnover struggles continued as well. After his career performance in week one against FAU, Abey managed 108 yards rushing and 132 yards passing with one TD, one INT, and two FUM. Abey is an enigma. Every time he turns the ball over, he seems to find a way to make up for it. On the opening drive of Saturday’s game, after going 62 yards on six plays, Abey lost Tulane Sr. DB Parry Nickerson on the goal line and threw an INT. The defense bailed out the play, only giving up 15 yards to Tulane on their ensuing drive, and Abey answered back with a 52-yard pass to Darryl Bonner (2 Catches, 53 YDS) that set up a Chris High 9yd TD run.

But the win belongs to the Navy defense who only allowed Tulane a mere 21% on third down. They also held the Green Wave to only 71 yards passing, despite being on the field for roughly 30 minutes. As Tulane marched back into the game in the second half, the Midshipmen defense answered the call. In the 4th quarter, the Mids allowed only 57 total yards and stopped Tulane on 4th down twice to secure another home opener for coach Niumatalolo (9-1).

Navy has a bye this week and will pick back up on the 23rd when Cincinnati comes to Annapolis.

