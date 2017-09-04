National Preparedness Month: Make a plan for yourself, family and friends

As a part of September’s National Preparedness Month, September 1st though September 10th is week one, which focuses on the theme “Make a Plan for Yourself, Family and Friends”. Disaster can strike at any time and your family may not be together, so it is vital to plan for situations to prepare yourself, your family and your friends. When making an emergency plan consider the following.

Make a Kit

A disaster-supply kit should provide a collection of basic items that household members may need in the event of a disaster. A disaster-supply kit can be used in your home if there is an extended power outage or it could be used if you have to leave your home and go to a shelter. During an emergency, you will probably not have time to shop or search for the items you need.

A basic disaster-supply kit should include at least the following recommended items:

 Water – one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation

 Food – at least a three‐day supply of non‐perishable food

 Battery‐powered or hand crank radio and/or a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert and extra batteries

 First aid kit

 Whistle to signal for help

 Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air

 Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

 Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

 Can opener for food

 Local maps

 Cell phone with chargers, inverter or solar charger

Make a Plan

Emergency plans will ensure you keep in contact with family and friends. Below are ways to strengthen your emergency plans:

 Create and practice a family communications plan in case you are separated during an emergency.

 Select a family meeting spot where everyone can go if you become separated.

 Make sure all family members have an emergency contact list. The contact list should include a friend or family member that lives out of state as it may be easier to make a non-local call after an emergency.

Stay Informed

Reliable, accurate information is an essential resource before, during, and after an emergency or disaster. Below are ways you can stay informed:

 Register with CodeRed and receive free emergency notifications from Anne Arundel County officals

 Learn about potential hazards in your own community

 Obtain important information from the following stations

Radio Television WNAV 1430 AM WBAL – TV NBC 11 WYRE 810 AM WMAR – TV ABC 2 WYPR 88.1 FM WJZ – TV CBS 13 El Zol 99.1 FM WBFF – TV Fox 45 WFSI 107.9 FM WBAL 1090 AM

