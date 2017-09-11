MSP investigating road rage incident near Severn River bridge in Annapolis

Maryland State Police are investigating a road rage incident reported Saturday night in Annapolis.

Shortly after 8 p.m., a man called state police to report that he was just involved in a road rage incident along westbound Route 50 near the Severn River Bridge. The victim told police the driver of a white Nissan Versa waved a gun in his direction.

The victim said he was driving when he observed the Nissan Versa driving erratically. As he attempted to drive around the erratic driver, the white Nissan Versa sped up, moved into his lane and “brake checked” him. Both vehicles kept driving, and at some point, the victim pulled up next to the Nissan Versa when it was alleged that the driver waved a gun in his direction.

According to investigators, the victim called state police at this point. No shot were believed to have been fired and no injuries were reported. The suspect vehicle left the scene and could not be located. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police

The investigation is ongoing.

