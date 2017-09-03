LSO’s Opening Night to feature Beethoven and Hors d’Oeuvres

To celebrate the opening of its new season, the Londontowne Symphony Orchestra (LSO) will offer a celebration party with the concert to be held at the Key Auditorium on the St. Johns Campus in Annapolis on September 16. The party with food, wine and a silent auction begins at 6 PM with the concert at 7:30 PM. And the celebration will continue through the intermission until after the concert is finished.

Under the direction of Music Director/Conductor Anna Binneweg, the orchestra will open with Mozart’s Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio and conclude the first half of the concert with Sibelius’ Violin Concerto featuring international solo violinist Solomiya Ivakhiv. After the intermission, the LSO will conclude with everyone’s favorite, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5.

Ms. Ivakhiv, born in Ukraine, has performed at major festivals including Steamboat Springs, Normandy Chamber Music Festival, and Prussia Cove; and her performances have aired on National Public Radio, Voice of America Radio, Ukrainian National Radio and Television, and China’s Hunan Television. She was appointed Artistic Director of Music at the Institute Chamber Music Series (MATI) in New York City, and regularly performs with the Philadelphia Orchestra, Baltimore Symphony, and as guest concertmaster with the Fresno Philharmonic and Augusta Symphony.

Ms. Binneweg is the Music Director/Conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she also serves as Associate Professor of Music in addition to being the Music Director/Conductor of the LSO. She holds a doctor of music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University. She made her conducting debut at the Kennedy Center with the National Symphony Orchestra in the 2005 National Conducting Institute, and has served as one of their cover conductors. She made her European conducting debut in Lviv, Ukraine in 2012.

The LSO is central Maryland’s community orchestra made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students. They play for the love of making high-quality music for themselves and for their listeners, and they have the development of young musicians as part of their mission.

Tickets are available at www.lso-music.org, at (410) 562-8920 or at the door. General admission tickets are $35 and students are FREE. For more information about the LSO visit www.lso-music.org.

