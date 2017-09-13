Local man earns CVA designation with HeimLantz

The local public accounting and business advisory firm of HeimLantz is pleased to announce that Daniel Russell has earned his Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA) designation.

“Daniel continues to focus on his professional growth and development,” said Carter Heim, CPA and President of HeimLantz. “His new designation will allow him to expand his knowledge base and skills, in addition to providing our clients with exceptional service.”

Through training and rigorous testing, CVAs demonstrate they are qualified to provide capable and professionally executed valuation services. NACVA recommends specific training as a prerequisite to certification to assure that practitioners have the knowledge and understanding necessary to perform competent services, and to assure a level of consistency and continuity in their work product. Users of valuation services benefit by having greater confidence that the service they receive is professional in quality, adheres to industry standards of practice, and meets a level of expertise the Association deems credible and worthy of one of its certified members.

Having joined the firm in 2013, Daniel assists and manages litigation support engagements, is a member of the Audit & Attestation Group, a member of the Client Accounting Services Group and prepares various individual and business tax returns.

He received his education at St. Mary’s Elementary and High Schools and went on to attend the University of Baltimore, earning an M.S. and St. John’s College, earning a B.A.

Dan currently resides in Annapolis and in his spare time, enjoys golfing, running, biking, weight-lifting, reading and spending time with his wife, Sarah and their two children.

