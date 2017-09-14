Living Green ends run on WNAV

After 237 one-hour programs, the final Living Green in Annapolis on WNAV program aired earlier this month.

Elvia Thompson, who has produced and hosted Annapolis’ only environmental radio program with co-host Vic Pascoe since 2012, has decided to call it quits.

“It’s been a great run,” she said. “I’ve met literally hundreds of interesting people and learned a lot about all sorts of topics. There is no other regularly scheduled broadcast dedicated to environmental issues so I hope I’ve been able to pass on some useful information to make the public more aware and to encourage taking action to protect our one and only planet.”

The topics covered by Living Green were wide-ranging and vast in scope, including the following and much more:

Sea level rise

Hummingbirds

How to Green the holidays

Health of area rivers & creeks

Electric vehicles

Microplastics

Pesticides

Legislation

Fracking

Pollinators

Understanding the Earth from space

Oysters and crabs

Stream restoration

Solar and wind energy

Green boating

Hurricanes

Composting and recycling

The radio program fulfilled Annapolis Green’s mission to connect, inform, and inspire Annapolis residents, organizations, and businesses to care for the environment, live more responsibly and create a more beautiful and thriving community. Its purpose was to educate the public, bringing attention to problems and celebrating success. All 237 programs are archived at annapolisgreen.com/radio.

The first guest of Living Green in Annapolis was Nick DiPasquale, director of the federal Chesapeake Bay Program Office. Thompson chose to end the program with DiPasquale, putting a cap on the series.

“Annapolis Green, through their WNAV Living Green broadcast, has provided an invaluable service to the Chesapeake Bay community, not only in the Annapolis area, but throughout the 64,000 square mile watershed,” DiPasquale said. “They have provided independent, objective information on a wide range of important environmental issues and suggestions for living more lightly and purposefully in protecting the resources upon which we all depend for life and livelihood.“

Thompson announced that soon she will launch a podcast, “Chesapeake Waves,” to continue reporting on environmental topics in the area with an emphasis on field reporting. She may be reached at [email protected].

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS