LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Tulane | September 9, 2017 3:30PM

| September 9, 2017
Navy and Tulane will meet for the 22nd time overall and for the third time as American Athletic Conference division rivals when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM and the presenting game day sponsor is BB&T. Tulane leads the all-time series, 11-9-1, but Navy is 7-1 against the Green Wave in Annapolis and has won three straight over Tulane.

Navy is 8-1 (.889) in home openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo with its only loss a 31-24 decision against Rutgers in 2014. Navy owns wins over Towson, LA Tech, Georgia Southern, Delaware (twice), VMI, Colgate and Fordham in home openers under Niumatalolo.

Niumatalolo is in his 10th year at Navy, making him the longest-tenured coach in school history. Both George Welsh and Eddie Erdelatz served as head coach at Navy for nine seasons.

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

WBAL Radio (1090 AM) will air a two-hour conference preview show on Friday night from 8:00-10:00 PM live from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller and Tim Murray.

John Frenaye September 9, 20176:26 pm

Tulane tried. Navy took over on downs. Navy on the 36. With 3:50 left in game. navyfootball

John Frenaye September 9, 20176:19 pm

John Frenaye September 9, 20176:19 pm

Navy turns over on downs. Tulane has the ball 1st and 10 on the 44. 6:45 left in game Navy leads 23-21 navyfootball

John Frenaye September 9, 20176:01 pm
TOUCHDOWN TULANE.
They close the gap a little with 12:56 left in the game, navyfootball still leads 23-21
John Frenaye September 9, 20175:33 pm
SAFETY NAVY!
Navy leads 23-13
John Frenaye September 9, 20175:27 pm
After a targeting penalty, navyfootball takes it into the end zone by Abey w/ fumble and a recovery for a TD + EP.
Navy – 21
Tulane – 13
John Frenaye September 9, 20175:23 pm

Here is an audio update at the half from Kevin Chaney.

http://traffic.libsyn.com/eyeonannapolis/NavyFootball_Tulane_Half.mp3

John Frenaye September 9, 20174:54 pm
HALFTIME
navyfootball – 14
tulane – 13
John Frenaye September 9, 20174:45 pm
TOUCHDOWN NAVY!!
With 83 yard long run, Navy ties up the game and the EP puts them 1 point ahead of Tulane .
Navy – 14
Tulane – 13
John Frenaye September 9, 20174:42 pm
Tulane scores. navyfootball offense has dropped out. With 4:13 in the 1st half . EP no good.
Tulane – 13
Navy – 7
John Frenaye September 9, 20174:17 pm

John Frenaye September 9, 20174:16 pm

Fumble. Returned for 53 yards and a Tulane TD. with 12:34 in the 1st half, game is tied at 7 a piece navyfootball

Kevin Chaney, Jr September 9, 20174:08 pm

After the 1st quarter, Navy leads Tulane 7-0.

Navy scored the games only on a 9 yard TD run by #33 Chris High.That score was set up by a 52 yard pass from Zach Abey to Darrl Bonner. Navy Opens the 2nd quarter, 1st and 10 on their 31 yard line.

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:49 pm

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:48 pm

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:46 pm

TOUCHDOWN NAVY!
EP is also good.

navyfootball leads tulane 7-0 with 8:08 left in the 1st!
First set of pushups for the brigade this season!

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:44 pm

Long pass from Abey navyfootball Navy ball on the 12.

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:40 pm

navyfootball able to hold Tulane. Tulane punts, Navy Ball on the 32.

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:38 pm

Navy having trouble in the red zone. 3rd and 11 Abey tossed an interception. Tulane ball on the 10. navyfootball

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:36 pm

Abey with an incredible run… 54 yds. Navy ball on the 12. 1st and 10 navyfootball

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:32 pm

Navy and Tulane on field for kickoff.
Navy will receive.

John Frenaye September 9, 20173:11 pm

March On is beginning!

Kevin Chaney, Jr September 9, 20172:57 pm

Image may contain: one or more people, people playing sports, football, stadium and outdoor

Navy QB Zach Abey warming up for today’s game

John Frenaye September 9, 20172:57 pm

Jarren Jasper, Broadneck freshman and son of Navy QB Coach Ivin Jasper is working his way through a heart condition that will require a transplant. The navyfootball family is there for him.

John Frenaye September 9, 20172:17 pm

John Frenaye September 9, 20172:02 pm

The March-On will begin at 3:11pm with a flyover at 3:20pm. A parachute jumper will jump onto mid-field for the coin toss.

