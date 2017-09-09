LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Tulane | September 9, 2017 3:30PM

Navy and Tulane will meet for the 22nd time overall and for the third time as American Athletic Conference division rivals when they square off on Saturday afternoon at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM and the presenting game day sponsor is BB&T. Tulane leads the all-time series, 11-9-1, but Navy is 7-1 against the Green Wave in Annapolis and has won three straight over Tulane.

Navy is 8-1 (.889) in home openers under head coach Ken Niumatalolo with its only loss a 31-24 decision against Rutgers in 2014. Navy owns wins over Towson, LA Tech, Georgia Southern, Delaware (twice), VMI, Colgate and Fordham in home openers under Niumatalolo.

Niumatalolo is in his 10th year at Navy, making him the longest-tenured coach in school history. Both George Welsh and Eddie Erdelatz served as head coach at Navy for nine seasons.

Saturday’s game will be televised nationally by CBS Sports Network with John Sadak, Randy Cross and Sheehan Stanwick-Burch on the call.

WBAL Radio (1090 AM) will air a two-hour conference preview show on Friday night from 8:00-10:00 PM live from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium with Pete Medhurst, Joe Miller and Tim Murray.

