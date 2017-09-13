Light House names new development director

The Light House Homeless Prevention Support Center is pleased to announce the hire of Jenny Crawford as Director of Development. Ms. Crawford takes over the position vacated by Jo Ann Mattson, who assumed the role of Executive Director of The Light House in March of 2017. After living part of her childhood in Annapolis, Ms. Crawford returned to the area in 2012. Before joining The Light House, Ms. Crawford held the position of Major Gifts Officer at Anne Arundel Community College Foundation, and held previous positions with George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, and Thurgood Marshall Academy Public Charter High School. Ms. Crawford holds a Bachelor’s of Arts in English from the College of William & Mary, and is a Leadership Anne Arundel Flagship 17 graduate.

“I am thrilled to join this passionate, mission driven team,” says Ms. Crawford. “The Light House is a sanctuary for so many – I look forward to working with our community partners to serve those in our county who need it most.” The Light House welcomes Ms. Crawford’s extensive development experience and her passion for uplifting our community.

