Kris Allen and Cowboy Mouth (not together) at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Stella Artois and Rams Head Presents
Global Water Crisis Benefit Concert featuring The New Romance
Wednesday, October 11
8pm| $39
Daryl Stuermer of Phil Collins Band & Genesis
Wednesday, October 25
8pm| $49.50
Kris Allen
Wednesday, November 29
8pm| $27.50
Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Saturday, January 13
8pm| $35
John Sebastian
Wednesday, January 17
8pm| $39.50
Cowboy Mouth
Sunday, January 21
8pm| $35
KICK: The INXS Experience
Friday, April 27
8pm| $22.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
09/16 School of Rock: Annapolis Rock 101 – 10:30am *All Ages Matinee
09/16 School of Rock: ‘Cali Vibez & Van Halen’ – 11:45am *All Ages Matinee
09/17 School of Rock: Gambrills Rock 101 – 10:30am *All Ages Matinee
09/17 School of Rock: ‘R&B Past & Present’ & Gambrills Adult Band – 11:45am *All Ages Matinee
09/16 The Weight feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group
09/17 BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics
09/18 In The Vane Of…Bruce Springsteen: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Springsteen Inspired Originals
09/19 Rodney Crowell **CANCELLED due to health issue**
09/20 Ana Popovic
09/21 Mason Jennings
09/21 Rams Head Presents Randy Newman at Maryland Hall
09/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Dustin Diamond w. Irwin Loring
09/23 + 24 Jeffrey Osborne
09/25 Wishbone Ash: The Tough & Tender Tour
09/26 Jesse Cook
09/27 + 28 Wynonna & The Big Noise
09/29 Pressing Strings w. Sean O’Connell, Bess Greenberg
09/30 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute
10/01 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Performance: Indie, Alternative, & New Wave *All Ages Matinee
10/01 The Secret Sisters w. Mary Bragg
10/02 Leo Kottke
10/03 Fastball
10/04 Terri Clark
10/05 Here Come The Mummies
10/06 + 07 Crack The Sky
10/08 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Quinn Dahle
10/10 Daley: The Spectrum Tour
10/11 Stella Artois and Rams Head Presents Global Water Crisis Benefit Concert featuring The New Romance
10/12 Incognito
10/13 Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers
10/14 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone
10/15 Mountain Heart w. David Luning
10/16 Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls
10/17 Shovels & Rope
10/18 Rickie Lee Jones
10/19 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience
10/20 Hollywood Nights – A Bog Seger Experience
10/21 Jake Shimabukuro *All Ages Matinee
10/21 Rik Emmitt of Triumph
10/22 10,000 Maniacs
10/23 Scott Kirby Band: “Chasing Hemingway’s Ghost” CD Release
10/24 Son Little w. ALA.NI
10/25 Daryl Stuermer of Phil Collins & Genesis
10/26 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience
10/27 Maggie Rose
10/28 Burlesque A Pades Halloween Spooktacular Starring Angie Pontani, Albert Cadabra & Special Guests
10/29 Edwin McCain w. Nick Norman
10/30 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks
10/31 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Halloween WhoDunit: Eat. Drink. Solve a Murder!
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
