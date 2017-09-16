Kris Allen and Cowboy Mouth (not together) at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Stella Artois and Rams Head Presents

Global Water Crisis Benefit Concert featuring The New Romance

Wednesday, October 11

8pm| $39

Daryl Stuermer of Phil Collins Band & Genesis

Wednesday, October 25

8pm| $49.50

Kris Allen

Wednesday, November 29

8pm| $27.50

Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Saturday, January 13

8pm| $35

John Sebastian

Wednesday, January 17

8pm| $39.50

Cowboy Mouth

Sunday, January 21

8pm| $35

KICK: The INXS Experience

Friday, April 27

8pm| $22.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

09/16 School of Rock: Annapolis Rock 101 – 10:30am *All Ages Matinee

09/16 School of Rock: ‘Cali Vibez & Van Halen’ – 11:45am *All Ages Matinee

09/17 School of Rock: Gambrills Rock 101 – 10:30am *All Ages Matinee

09/17 School of Rock: ‘R&B Past & Present’ & Gambrills Adult Band – 11:45am *All Ages Matinee

09/16 The Weight feat. Members of The Band, Levon Helm Band & Rick Danko Group

09/17 BoDeans: Stripped Down, Beautiful Renditions of BoDeans Classics

09/18 In The Vane Of…Bruce Springsteen: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Springsteen Inspired Originals

09/19 Rodney Crowell **CANCELLED due to health issue**

09/20 Ana Popovic

09/21 Mason Jennings

09/21 Rams Head Presents Randy Newman at Maryland Hall

09/22 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Dustin Diamond w. Irwin Loring

09/23 + 24 Jeffrey Osborne

09/25 Wishbone Ash: The Tough & Tender Tour

09/26 Jesse Cook

09/27 + 28 Wynonna & The Big Noise

09/29 Pressing Strings w. Sean O’Connell, Bess Greenberg

09/30 Technicolor Motor Home: A Steely Dan Tribute

10/01 Bay Tunes Guitars Rock Band School Performance: Indie, Alternative, & New Wave *All Ages Matinee

10/01 The Secret Sisters w. Mary Bragg

10/02 Leo Kottke

10/03 Fastball

10/04 Terri Clark

10/05 Here Come The Mummies

10/06 + 07 Crack The Sky

10/08 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Quinn Dahle

10/10 Daley: The Spectrum Tour

10/11 Stella Artois and Rams Head Presents Global Water Crisis Benefit Concert featuring The New Romance

10/12 Incognito

10/13 Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers

10/14 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone

10/15 Mountain Heart w. David Luning

10/16 Emily Saliers of Indigo Girls

10/17 Shovels & Rope

10/18 Rickie Lee Jones

10/19 Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

10/20 Hollywood Nights – A Bog Seger Experience

10/21 Jake Shimabukuro *All Ages Matinee

10/21 Rik Emmitt of Triumph

10/22 10,000 Maniacs

10/23 Scott Kirby Band: “Chasing Hemingway’s Ghost” CD Release

10/24 Son Little w. ALA.NI

10/25 Daryl Stuermer of Phil Collins & Genesis

10/26 The Return: The Ultimate Beatles Experience

10/27 Maggie Rose

10/28 Burlesque A Pades Halloween Spooktacular Starring Angie Pontani, Albert Cadabra & Special Guests

10/29 Edwin McCain w. Nick Norman

10/30 Dennis Quaid & The Sharks

10/31 Laughs & Drafts Comedy Series Presents Halloween WhoDunit: Eat. Drink. Solve a Murder!

