Jason Bishop this weekend at Maryland Hall!

Illusionist, Jason Bishop, will perform at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 pm in the Main Theater. Tickets are $30 | $25 for Maryland Hall members and $20 when purchased with the Art for All Subscription until August 24th. More information can be found by visiting www.marylandhall.org.

As America’s Hottest Illusionist, Jason Bishop might have a person passing through his body one moment or make goldfish appear from nowhere the next. Bishop is an international award-winning illusionist who was the youngest person to win the Magician’s Alliance of Eastern States Stage Award and one of the youngest people to compete in the Society of American Magicians World-Class competition. Bishop’s interest in magic ran throughout his youth, taking shape in his mid-teens. In college Bishop studied theatre and then went on the road performing at resorts and amusement parks, anywhere he could find an audience, including the street. As audiences enjoyed the show more and more he altered his magic to become larger and more impressive.

The Jason Bishop Show now tours the most dynamic illusion and magic show in the US. The show currently features exclusive large illusions, award winning sleight of hand and “close-up” magic that is captured live and projected onto LCD screens for the audience to have a clear view of every detail. Bishop is currently the only illusionist in the U.S. to tour with the rare Double Levitation, Plasma illusion and Op-Art. His performance abilities have led him from New Mexico to Maine and Florida to New York, as well as every state in-between.

Jason has entertained celebrities like Chris Penn and Bam Margera, who after seeing a performance said, “Jason Bishop is the best magician I’ve ever seen.” Bishop’s combination of modern costuming and music, fast paced illusions, sleight of hand and audience participation has landed him in several notable venues, including Norwegian Cruise lines, Caroline’s on Broadway and the Tropicana Hotel in Atlantic City. More recently Jason been featured in various Performing Arts Centers and theaters throughout the United States.

Maryland Hall is supported by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council, an agency funded by the State of Maryland and the National Endowment for the Arts, and a grant from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County. Additional support comes from sponsors including: The Helena Foundation, Comcast, Wells Fargo, Severn Savings Bank, RPH Architecture, Manis Canning & Associates, Annapolis Hyundai, BB&T, Gromely Jarashow Bowman, Kure, M&T Bank, RBC Wealth Management, Sandy Spring Bank, Ziger/Snead, Towne Transport,

The Meltzer Group, Graul’s Market, Whiting Turner, Lowes Annapolis Hotel, Portside Framers, Double Tree Annapolis, Maryland Eye Associates Whiting Turner, Drum Loyka and Associates, LLC, BGE, Insurance Solutions, Heidler, Inc., and Westport Big & Tall.

For more information or to order tickets, contact the Maryland Hall Box Office at 410-280-5640 or visitwww.marylandhall.org. Box office hours are Monday – Friday from noon – 5 pm. Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts is located at 801 Chase Street, Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB