It’s Baaack! Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival

Homestead Gardens Annual Fall Festival is the largest in the area. A fall family tradition for over 30 years, Homestead’s “FallFest” is a celebration of everything that is autumn from the changing foliage, falling leaves and spiced cider to mums, homemade donuts and pumpkin patches. Fallfest features a wide array of attractions, demos and entertainment for kids of all ages.

The 2017 Fall Festival opens on Saturday, September 23 and continues every weekend through and including Sunday, October 29 , at our Davidsonville store.

Weekends September 23rd thru October 29th

Saturdays: 11am-6pm | Sundays: 11am-5pm

PLUS – join us for a ‘No School Play Day’ Friday Oct. 20th

One single price will simplify your day and allow more time to enjoy making memories!

Everything included* for $12 per person

Kids 3 and under are free!

Parking is included!

Unlimited, All-Day FUN for the whole family…

Hay Rides

Pony Rides

Corn Maze

Jumping Pillow

Pipe Slide

Pumpkin Express

Pollinator Express

Corn Box

Moon Bounce

Play All Day Games

Live Entertainment

…and more!

*Food and merchandise sold separately. Pumpkins sold separately at the Pumpkin Painting Booth and U-Pick Pumpkin Patch. Southern High School Art Department will be on-site Face-painting as a fundraiser.

