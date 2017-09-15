HERE. a pop-up shop is bringing a Fall Fiesta to Main Street in Annapolis
This fall pop-up shop will be extended for the first time ever to THREE full weekends! Open DAILY from September 15th through October 1st !
As always, this temporary boutique will have a unique mix of art, jewelry, gifts, home goods, furniture and décor, clothing, accessories and more – almost all made by LOCAL ARTISTS!
Dates of the shop are Sept. 15th through October 1st, with daily hours of 10-6pm.
Their opening party on Friday 9/15 will be from 6-8pm! This Fall Fiesta theme is sure to be a fun time celebrating all things LOCAL and all things FALL!
GIVE BACK. Day, on Sunday 10/1, will benefit Positive-Strides! Be sure to shop to support this great organization while enjoying special treats, and if you’re lucky, pick up some raffle prizes like tickets to Rams Head Onstage, gift cards to other local establishments, fresh flowers & artisan goodies!
