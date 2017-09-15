HERE. a pop-up shop is bringing a Fall Fiesta to Main Street in Annapolis! HERE. a pop-up shop is bringing a Fall Fiesta to Main Street in Annapolis!

This fall pop-up shop will be extended for the first time ever to THREE full weekends! Open DAILY from September 15th through October 1st !

As always, this temporary boutique will have a unique mix of art, jewelry, gifts, home goods, furniture and décor, clothing, accessories and more – almost all made by LOCAL ARTISTS!

Dates of the shop are Sept. 15th through October 1st, with daily hours of 10-6pm.

Their opening party on Friday 9/15 will be from 6-8pm! This Fall Fiesta theme is sure to be a fun time celebrating all things LOCAL and all things FALL!

GIVE BACK. Day, on Sunday 10/1, will benefit Positive-Strides ! Be sure to shop to support this great organization while enjoying special treats, and if you’re lucky, pick up some raffle prizes like tickets to Rams Head Onstage , gift cards to other local establishments, fresh flowers & artisan goodies!

