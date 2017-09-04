Have you checked out the Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief yet?

On September 1st, we launched a daily news brief. What is a daily news brief? It’s really very simple.

Every weekday at noon, we publish a very short podcast episode with the day’s local news and weather that you need to know. In ten minutes or less we will bring you top local stories, local sports, local events, and local weather from our partner at DMV Weather located in Cape St. Claire.

We post each episode right here (look for the PODCAST category), and on our Facebook and Twitter pages, but the simplest way to get them is to subscribe. There is no cost and each episode will automatically be delivered to your phone, tablet, or computer each weekday at noon. A perfect lunchtime companion. Click below to get started on the platform of your choice.

