Greenstreet Green Walls opens contest to donate wall to a Maryland school

Greenstreet GreenWalls, a division of Greenstreet Growers, has announced a contest to give away a FREE interior living green wall to one lucky Maryland school. The contest is open to ALL Maryland schools, K-12, both public and private and ends on December 31st at 11:55pm EDT. The green wall is valued at approximately $10,000 and requires little maintenance.

Not only visually pleasing, a green wall will clean the air in the school 24/7 and provide an educational environment with clean and healthy air to breathe. This green wall system will clean almost enough air to fill an Olympic sized swimming pool each day, which is the amount of air required for approximately 200 people to breathe daily.

This green wall system is the perfect opportunity for teachers to incorporate science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through hands-on experience. It gives students the chance to study the process of phytoremediation – the use of living green plants to clean the air and soil. Greenstreet GreenWalls will also provide teachers with a power point presentation that incorporates green walls into their STEM curriculum as well as free tours of our production facilities to any school interested.

Ray Greenstreet, owner of Greenstreet GreenWalls said “A living wall brings nature inside for a cleaner, healthier and more welcoming space. Green walls are the green way to purify indoor air.”

To enter the contest, go to http://winafreegreenwall.hscampaigns.com/ and fill out the entry form, “Like” the Greenstreet GreenWalls facebook page and share the contest on your page. Winner will be selected by a random drawing. All other schools entered will receive 10% off a green wall if they choose to purchase one.

Other green walls completed by Greenstreet GreenWalls include 1000 Wilson Blvd in Arlington, VA, Gunther & Co. restaurant in Baltimore, MD, Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD, CR Goodman Associates in Annapolis, MD, Quarry Springs Condominiums in Potomac, MD, and the Perkins Eastman D.C. offices at Thomas Circle

For more information about Greenstreet GreenWalls, visit www.greenstreetgreenwalls.com.

