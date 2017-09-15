Go. Volunteer. Now.

Many Volunteer positions are available through the Anne Arundel County Volunteer Center. If you do not see an opportunity below that fits your needs, contact the Volunteer Center at [email protected] or 410-897-9207. Check our Website: www.aacvc.org. A few current volunteer opportunities are listed below.

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay

6:00–9:00 p.m., Thurs., Sept. 14, 2017, Taste of the Chesapeake 2017: At our Taste of the Chesapeake, the Alliance recognizes our environmental leadership award winners and showcases our programs and our progress toward Bay restoration. The Taste also helps raise critical funds to support our vital mission to restore and protect the Chesapeake and increase the impact of our work across the Chesapeake watershed. Join us at the Taste for an evening of unique Chesapeake-inspired food and drink, live music, raffles, and a silent auction! For more information about the event being held at the Rooftop Conference Center in the Belcher Pavilion at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis, contact Mary-Angela Hardwick, Director of Development, at [email protected] or 443.949.0575 and visit the web site at http://www.allianceforthebay.org/taste.

The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay is a regional non-profit conservation organization whose mission is to restore the Chesapeake Bay through collaborative engagement of communities, businesses, and other conservation groups in the Bay watershed. A wide variety of volunteer opportunities are available throughout the year. Our office is located at 501 Sixth Street in Eastport area of, Annapolis, MD 21403. Hours are flexible. For more information, visit the web site at: https://www.allianceforthebay.org/take-action/volunteer/.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools AVID Tutoring Program

AVID Tutor Training is being held Fri., Sept. 22, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.; Tues, Oct. 17, 12–3 p.m.; and, Mon., Nov. 13, 2017, 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.; Tues., Jan. 9, 12–3 p.m.; and, Wed., Feb. 7, 2018, 9:00 a.m.–12:00, p.m. The 3-hour sessions are held alternately at the Board of Education (Parham Building) on Riva Rd. in Annapolis and the Carver Center in Gambrills; AVID tutors are needed to facilitate small groups of students during the AVID Tutorials. These students have gone through an application process and have been selected to participate in the AVID Program at their respective school. Tutors will help students be successful by assisting them with problem-solving techniques, working collaboratively with other students, and serving as role models. AVID tutors, age 18 and up, volunteer for a minimum of one hour per week, during regular school hours, at one of our AVID sites. AVID tutors would commit to at least one semester of tutoring in one of our 19 middle schools or 12 high schools. For more information about the program and to sign up for training, contact: Dot Arida at 410-222-5458 X1 or [email protected] and visit website: http://www.aacps.org/avid.

AA County Public Schools, Office of School and Family Partnerships

The “For-One-Child“ Mentoring Program is in need of volunteers to mentor children in grades 2-5 in several Annapolis area Elementary schools. The commitment is one hour per week (flexible times) for one year to show up in the life of a child who needs that extra encouragement and guidance. Male mentors are assigned to boys and women are assigned to girls. This mentorship is about building relationships. The mentoring takes place in the school typically during lunch and recess times. If you are interested in hearing more about it, please contact Kathy at [email protected] or 410-991-6265. There are new mentor information sessions every first Wednesday of the month at 77 Franklin St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Help make a difference in just one hour a week!

Cats R Us, Inc.

This nonprofit feral cat rescue group operates two small shelters in the Annapolis and Arnold areas. The main focus is TNR (Trap, Neuter and Return). The shelter in Arnold is a “TNR” shelter, in which stray and feral cats already living outdoors are humanely trapped, then evaluated, vaccinated, sterilized, and eartipped for identification by veterinarians. This is a NO KILL facility and these cats will stay with CRU as long as it takes for them to find their forever home. Qualified foster volunteers are needed to provide foster homes. Volunteers, age 8 and older, are needed to assist with cleaning the shelters, to attend adoption shows at PetSmart in Annapolis, to make cat/kitten home deliveries, or to sit and spend time with wonderful cats. An adult should accompany volunteers younger than age 16. Training will be provided for shelter and adoption workers. Parental consent forms are required. Low cost spay/neuter clinics are held Mondays at Save-a-Life in Linthicum. For information, contact 410-263-1719 or [email protected]. See website: http://catsrusrescue.org/.

Chesapeake Legal Alliance

Chesapeake Legal Alliance (CLA), a nonprofit organization in Annapolis, MD, uses the law to protect and restore the Chesapeake Bay. Our goal is to achieve a Bay with clean water, abundant native plants and animals, and opportunities for people to enjoy the Bay safely. CLA coordinates a network of attorneys who provide free legal services to individuals, environmental organizations, and community groups working to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and its watershed. Chesapeake Legal Alliance needs attorneys who want to volunteer their time on a variety of matters including litigation, legislation, strategic planning, zoning and land use, regulatory comments, corporate, enforcement, contracts, permit review, mergers, and not for profit filings. Our clients include citizens, civic associations, waterkeepers, community groups, environmental organizations, homeowner associations, land conservation groups and municipalities. For more information or to volunteer, call 410-216-9441, email [email protected] or visit our website at www.ChesapeakeLegal.org

The Light House, Run for The Light House, Sun., Sept. 24, 2017

Volunteers are needed to assist on race day Sun., Sept. 24, 2017 starting prior to registration at 7:30 a.m., for the Annual Annapolis Run for The Light House. The Annapolis Run for The Light House provides scenic half-marathon, 5K and 1.25 mi. walks along the trails of Quiet Waters Park and through the beautiful Chesapeake Bay-front community of Hillsmere Shores. The race start is 8:00 a.m., for the Half Marathon, 8:45 a.m. for the 5K Jogging Joe Shafran Memorial Run, and 9:00 a.m. for the 1.25 mi. Donut Dash/Walk. Volunteers are needed to assist prior to and on Race Day. For more information, contact the Events Coordinator 443-569-4209 or email [email protected]. volunteers can also visit the website at: http://www.annapolisrunforthelighthouse.org/volunteer for more information and to sign up.

The mission of The Light House is to help rebuild lives with compassion by providing shelter and services to prevent homelessness and empower people as they transition towards self-sufficiency. Volunteers are needed for a variety of duties associated with the food program, children’s programs, front desk help and adult education programs. Pro bono professional volunteers are also needed with specialized skills such as accounting, dentistry, licensed therapists, law, and carpentry. For more information and to volunteer, see web site: http://www.annapolislighthouse.org/volunteer-opportunities.

Maryland Seafood Festival, Sept. 9-10, 2017

Sat., Sept. 9 from 10 a.m.-9 p.m., and Sun., Sept. 10, 2017 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Maryland Seafood Festival: Do you enjoy the Maryland and want to earn free admission for a few hours of work? We are looking for friendly volunteers, age 18 and up, to help us put on a great 50th Seafood Festival at Sandy Point. Volunteers receive free parking at Anne Arundel Community College and admission to the Seafood Festival. We are looking for VIP Tent/Hostesses, Parking Attendants, Set Up and Break Down Helpers, and Miscellaneous other help. Go to http://abceventsinc.com/maryland-seafood-festival/be-a-volunteer/ to review descriptions and then once you’re ready to sign up, go to: http://abceventsinc.com/volunteer/ to complete the online form. For more information about the event itself including ticket details, visit the Festival web site atwww.mdseafoodfestival.com.

