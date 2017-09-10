Free diabetes workshop to be offered this month

The “Living Well with Diabetes” program is appropriate for participants with pre-diabetes, or Type 2 diabetes. This program teaches participants how to manage their blood sugar level as well as provides information about reading nutrition labels, counting carbohydrates, engaging in appropriate exercise, and managing symptoms associated with both high and low blood sugar levels.

Over the course of six weeks, participants come once a week for 2.5 hours. Classes are interactive and educational. Classes start Monday, September 11, and meet for six consecutive Mondays with the last class being held on Monday, October 16. All classes meet from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm at the Glen Burnie Library. Registration is required. Class size is limited to 20.

Workshop space is limited. To register go to www.aacounty.org/aging . You may also register on the phone at 410-222-4366.

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities will be offering a free diabetes workshop in September at the Glen Burnie Regional Library at 1010 Eastway, Glen Burnie, MD.