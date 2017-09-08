Flying Dog now open at BWI

Snip! The ribbon was cut at the new Flying Dog Tap House, the latest bar and restaurant from global restaurateur HMSHost in Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. HMSHost partnered with Maryland’s largest craft brewery, Flying Dog, to develop the brand’s first restaurant concept exclusively for travelers. BWI Marshall Airport, Flying Dog Brewery, HMSHost, and Fraport (formerly AIRMALL USA) representatives gathered today at the new Concourse A restaurant to celebrate this occasion.

“We are thrilled to introduce Flying Dog Tap House to the many travelers that fly out of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport daily, and we thank Fraport and the Maryland Aviation Administration for this opportunity,” said HMSHost Vice President of Business Development Bryan Loden. “This restaurant represents so much of what makes Maryland great because the collaboration of Flying Dog and Roseda Black Angus Farm with HMSHost and the team at the airport is a great example of how a variety of local organizations can unite to create something special for people to enjoy.”

Flying Dog Tap House’s stimulating menu is grounded in offering local craft beer from one of the state’s most well-known and the largest craft brewery alongside food from Maryland’s Roseda Black Angus Farm. From the food to the visual cues of the décor, Flying Dog Tap House offers a sensory immersion into the culture of the Flying Dog brewery as well as a taste of Maryland’s food and beverage character.

“Flying Dog Tap House is a welcome addition for our BWI Marshall Airport travelers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “An important point of emphasis for our award-winning food and retail program is to feature local products and brands. Flying Dog and Roseda Black Angus Farm are two Maryland institutions well-known for their high quality and creativity.”

HMSHost’s chefs designed a mouthwatering and exciting menu for Flying Dog Tap House that features ingredients from Roseda Black Angus Farm, a Monkton, MD cattle farm. Roseda Black Angus Farm focuses on raising cattle the natural, “old-school” way, providing animals with open pasture and a quality-infusing grain diet. Many of the dishes incorporate signature Flying Dog beers as a focal ingredient too. For example, “Get Shorty” is a dish that showcases Roseda beef short ribs, braised in Flying Dog’s Snake Dog IPA, then slathered with a BBQ sauce made with their Bloodline Blood Orange Ale–seriously? “The Big Steak Salad” features Roseda Farm sirloin tips and a savory garlic aioli sauce that’s enhanced by Flying Dog’s Snake Dog IPA.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with a world-class operator like HMSHost on this project. In our experience, travelers want to truly get a taste of the local region as they are going in and out of airports, and having access to fresh Flying Dog beer and Roseda beef does just that,” said Flying Dog CMO Ben Savage.

Fresh from the Frederick, MD brewery, travelers can enjoy a complete lineup of Flying Dog’s most popular beers, on tap or in bottles and cans, like the Numero Uno Agave Cerveza, Gonzo Porter, Doggie Style Pale Ale, Pearl Necklace Chesapeake Stout, as well as seasonal rotations. Travelers can also enjoy several Flying Dog beer cocktails, like the Old Bay® Michelada. Some of Flying Dog’s fellow local craft breweries are featured too, including: Jailbreak Brewing, The Brewer’s Art, Union Craft Brewing, and DC Brau.

Brewing beer in Frederick, MD since 1994, Flying Dog’s story is one that HMSHost and the brewery felt was important to showcase in the first restaurant location of this beloved brand. Guests can learn about Flying Dog’s history through a selection of pictures and prints accentuated by museum-style lighted placards. Featured artwork is by Ralph Steadman, the artist responsible for the vibrant bottle and can labels that have become synonymous with Flying Dog beer and representative of the brand’s attitude.

Travelers can also enjoy a specialty retail area where Roseda Black Angus Farm products and Flying Dog items can be purchased. This grab-and-go retail area is designed and modeled after the goods stand found at Roseda Black Angus Farm.

Flying Dog Tap House joins other HMSHost-operated dining locations at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport including Starbucks® and the new Brix & Vine wine bar on Concourse C. A full list of HMSHost locations at BWI Airport is available on the HMSHost location finder map.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB