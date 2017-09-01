First Sunday Arts Festival this Sunday
We suggest you start your Sunday in Annapolis, Maryland with Sunday Brunch. There is a ton of great choices for brunch along West Street and Downtown Annapolis. The festival starts at 11am with 130 artisans lining West Street and Whitmore Park in the Annapolis Arts District. Get ready to do some shopping from great local and regional artists and crafters. The selection seems to be getting better every month this year.
In between shopping, enjoy café dining, food trucks and check out great lineup of free entertainment including
Weisman Park -Next to Visit Annapolis Visitors Center
11-1 The Corsicans
2-4 Unified Jazz Ensemble
Stan and Joe’s Saloon Parking lot…
12-2 Pretty Big Deal – Michael K
3-5 Amber North
City Gate
1-3 Kayla Simone
Whitmore Park
Noon-5pm Music by Priddy Music Academy
noon-4pm Make your own hats with the Tattered Hatters
West Street between Calvert St and Amos Garrett Blvd
3pm Labor Day Parade
Roaming Gala Magician – Mike Rose
3pm the Labor Day Parade will kick off on West Street near Fado Irish Pub & Restaurant and head down West Street to the First Sunday Arts Festival and turn onto Calvert Street and ending at Northwest Street. The best parade viewing areas while dinning is on the patio of BAROAK at the Loews Annapolis Hotel, John Barry Restaurant Annapolis patio at O’Callaghan Annapolis Hotel, and the rooftop of Metropolitan Kitchen and Lounge. There is also plenty of sidewalk space to line up along West street between Calvert Street and Amos Garrett to watch the parade.
There will be fun for the kids in Whitmore Park with the return of Tattered Hatters. Here anyone can have fun and show off their creative side making free Maddhatter Hats. Plus there will be balloon sculptures, magic shows and face painting on West Street.
After parties will continue after the festival with music on the back patio at Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, art receptions at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, and a outdoor movie at 1747 Pub at Reynolds Tavern.
Easy parking nearby is at Whitmore’s Garage (Clay Street), Gott’s Court garage(Calvert Street), Knighton Garage(Colonial Ave) and free parking at the State Garage (19 St Johns Street)
First Sunday Arts Festival events continue on October 1st and November 5th with the Holiday Market edition of the festival and on December 3rd they host the popular Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival.
The First Sunday Arts festivals are sponsored by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC.
Get more information on the festival at www.firstsundayarts.com and on facebook.
