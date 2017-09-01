First Sunday Arts Festival this Sunday

…

12-2 Pretty Big Deal – Michael K

3-5 Amber North

City Gate

1-3 Kayla Simone

Whitmore Park

Noon-5pm Music by Priddy Music Academy

noon-4pm Make your own hats with the Tattered Hatters

West Street between Calvert St and Amos Garrett Blvd

3pm Labor Day Parade

Roaming Gala Magician – Mike Rose

11-1 The Corsicans2-4 Unified Jazz EnsembleStan and Joe’s Saloon Parking lot

There will be fun for the kids in Whitmore Park with the return of Tattered Hatters. Here anyone can have fun and show off their creative side making free Maddhatter Hats. Plus there will be balloon sculptures, magic shows and face painting on West Street.

After parties will continue after the festival with music on the back patio at Rams Head Tavern Annapolis, art receptions at 49 West Coffeehouse, Winebar & Gallery, and a outdoor movie at 1747 Pub at Reynolds Tavern.

Easy parking nearby is at Whitmore’s Garage (Clay Street), Gott’s Court garage(Calvert Street), Knighton Garage(Colonial Ave) and free parking at the State Garage (19 St Johns Street)

First Sunday Arts Festival events continue on October 1st and November 5th with the Holiday Market edition of the festival and on December 3rd they host the popular Annapolis Chocolate Binge Festival.

The First Sunday Arts festivals are sponsored by the Inner West Street Association and managed by Evans Management LLC.

Get more information on the festival at www.firstsundayarts.com and on facebook.