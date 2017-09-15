First Lady Yumi Hogan meets with South Korean First Lady

Earlier this month, Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan met with South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook at the president and first-lady’s official residence in Seoul, known as The Blue House. Mrs. Hogan is visiting South Korea as part of a trade and diplomatic mission being led by the Maryland Department of Commerce and the Maryland Secretary of State’s Office. The mission is a follow-up to Governor Larry Hogan’s 2015 trade mission to Asia, which included stops in South Korea, Japan, and China.

“I would like to thank First Lady Kim for the warm welcome to their home and the beautiful city of Seoul,” said Mrs. Hogan. “Maryland has a special relationship with South Korea, and we hope to continue to work together to find ways to strengthen the already flourishing relationship between our regions.”

The first ladies discussed opportunities for South Korea’s new presidential administration to engage with Maryland, as well as the continuing economic, cultural, and educational ties between Maryland and South Korea. Mrs. Hogan extended the greetings of Governor Hogan and the people of Maryland, as well as the leadership of Maryland’s individual counties – some of whom will soon make their own visits to South Korea.

The First Lady also thanked Mrs. Kim for the invitation to visit Seoul, which was extended when she and her husband, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, visited the United States in July and met with Governor and Mrs. Hogan in Washington, D.C.

Mrs. Kim, a classically-trained vocalist, became first lady after her husband’s election in May and her upbeat and outgoing personality have earned her the nickname “Happy Mrs. Jung-sook.”

