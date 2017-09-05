Fall Greenscape for “Make a Difference Day”

Mayor Michael Pantelides and the Annapolis Recreation and Parks Department invite community members to participate in the nation’s annual “Make a Difference Day” by volunteering for the city’s fall GreenScape project on Saturday, October 28. “Make a Difference Day” is a national effort encouraging groups and individuals to volunteer in their community to improve the lives of others.

Reservations for bulbs will be accepted starting Monday, September 11. Volunteers may order up to 100 tulip bulbs and 100 daffodil bulbs for each project. Planting recommendations for massed plantings are eight to ten tulip bulbs or five daffodil bulbs to be planted per each square foot of garden. This year we will be offering red tulips and yellow Daffodils. The bulbs are free but only available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To place a bulb order, please e-mail Marisa Wittlinger at [email protected] and provide your name, contact phone number and organization (if applicable), and indicate what public landscape area you will be planting and the number of bulbs you’re requesting. Bulb pick-up will be held Monday through Friday, October 23-27 at the Roger W. “Pip” Moyer Community Recreation Center located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis during normal business hours.

