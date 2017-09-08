Electric Vehicle Showcase this Sunday on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis

Annapolis Green, partnering with the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC, is hosting the Annapolis Showcase as part of National Drive Electric Week on Maryland Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 10.

Owners and dealers of electric vehicles will encourage you to “Ask me why I drive electric!” with historic Annapolis as a backdrop. Maryland Avenue is bounded by the Maryland State House on one end and the US Naval Academy on the other.

At this fun and informative event, you can get information about what it’s like to drive electric including range, how and where to charge, cost, performance, benefits to the environment, and government incentives.

Most of the vehicles will be brought to the event by individual owners, who can talk frankly about their experiences with plug-in transportation. Some will be brought by dealers who can offer information about lease and purchase.

Maryland Avenue is the city’s oldest shopping area and features unique boutiques, restaurants, coffee shops and an Irish Pub. It’s a great juxtaposition of historic buildings and the transportation of the future that is here today!

So far, 27 vehicles are registered to attend, including a marked Chevrolet Bolt police cruiser courtesy of the Hyattsville Police Department and a Brammo motorcycle.

The event is being planned in cooperation with the Maryland Avenue & State Circle Association and the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. The event sponsors are SemaConnect and Porsche of Annapolis.

Parking for visitors to the Annapolis Showcase: There is limited street parking near Maryland Avenue, however, the best bet on September 10 is the Bladen Street garage at 19 St. John’s Street. It is just a few blocks from Maryland Avenue and is free on weekends. For more Annapolis parking information click here.

