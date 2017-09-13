Driving Away Cancer inaugural golf tournament

Driving Away Cancer will host its inaugural charity golf tournament, Tuesday, September 26th, 2017 at the Prospect Bay Country Golf Club in Grasonville, MD. Proceeds from the tournament support the Geaton and JoAnn DeCesaris Cancer Institute serving those in our community that have been diagnosed with cancer.

Last year Stevensville resident Don Trotter was diagnosed with aggressive bladder cancer. His first course of action was to receive chemotherapy at the Geaton and Joann DeCesaris Cancer Institute at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Chemotherapy consisted of maximum treatments every other week for 12 weeks. Tuesdays were especially long as the treatment lasted 6 hours. Don was very comfortable but his wife Kathy soon realized that the caregiver/visitor chairs could be improved for sitting for such a long period of time.

Caregivers play a vital role in support of their loved ones, friends and family towards their healing. The Trotters are very grateful for all of the nurses and staff at Anne Arundel Medical Center infusion center for killing Don’s cancer. Last winter, Don had his bladder and prostate removed at Johns Hopkins Hospital. After follow up tests, he was told there was no longer any cancer in his body. This is when the Trotters decided to pay it forward for future caregivers and visitors at the Geaton and Joann DeCesaris Cancer Center. Their goal was to replace 38 infusion center caregiver/visitors chairs.

With the help of Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation which is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit, they were able to create the Driving Away Cancer golf tournament. The tournament committee then asked Centreville resident Diana Waterman to be their Honorary Chair as she had battled and beat breast cancer last year. Her husband Barry and her friends had also spent long hours in the caregiver/visitor chairs at the DeCesaris Cancer Institute so she was happy to be a part of this very needed and worthwhile effort.

Driving Away Cancer Golf Tournament will be held on Tuesday, September 26th at Prospect Bay Country Club. Registration opens at 8:00am with a shotgun start at 9:00 am followed with an awards luncheon. There will be great golf prizes and a guaranteed day of fun on the links. At the luncheon there is a jewelry raffle, with only 100 chances sold, to win a one of a kind necklace designed by world-renowned Jewelry designer Barry Brinker valued at $1800. They will also have an amazing silent auction including a signed PRS guitar with a private tour for 8, a pig roast for 50 people including 2 sides hosted by It’s the Pits along with beer donated by Kelly Distributors and Eddie the Hittman DJ, a wheelbarrow full of fun – filled with wine and liquor and so much more!

There are still sponsorship opportunities and golf spots available. If you don’t play golf but would like to attend the luncheon, the cost is only $35.00. Together as a community the committee of Driving Away Cancer would appreciate your support to pay it forward.

For more information, please visit Driving Away Cancer on Facebook page or www.drivingawaycancer.com . Also feel free to send an email to Don Trotter [email protected], Diana Waterman [email protected] or Kathy Trotter [email protected]

