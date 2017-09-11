Driver of July’s wrong-way crash on Route 50 had BAC 4 times legal limit in Maryland

Christine Parks, the driver of a car involved in a head-on, wrong-way crash on Route 50 was found to have a blood alcohol content of .34% which is more than 4 times the legal limit allowed by Maryland law. Maryland law seta a .08% BAC.

It is believed that Parks entered Route 50 from the exit ramp of Route 50 onto Jennifer Road. Investigators believe Parks traveled the wrong way up the exit ramp, placing her heading eastbound in the westbound lanes of the divided highway.

Parks drove for nearly 5 miles before crashing near the Bay Dale Drive exit. Hui Xu, 34, of Herndon, Virginia, was declared dead at the scene. Two 21-year-olds from California driving in a third car, were not seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.

