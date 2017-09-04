CrowsFest happening on the 10th

Crow Vineyard & Winery will be holding their third annual CrowFest festival on Sunday, September 10, 2017 from 11AM-5PM. To purchase tickets, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com and click on the EVENTS tab.

CrowFest is Crow Vineyard & Winery’s festival to celebrate the bounty of the Eastern Shore and the beginning of the harvesting of their grapes. Come spend the day enjoying the award winning Crow wines and the talents of additional Eastern Shore vendors. There will be live music provided by Phil Dutton and the Alligators and local food offerings from Haass’ Family Butcher Food Truck, Kilby Ice Cream MooTruck, Orchard Point Oyster Co., Chester River Aronia, Nolia Chocolates, Oksana’s Produce Farm, Red Acres Lettuce, and Lockbriar Farms. Additional vendors present will include Painted Sky Alpaca Farm, Barrel Smith Designs, Beachin’ Glass, Melting Down Creations, as well as multiple activities for kids, hayrides through the vineyard, grape stomping and more! VIPs will be treated to a cooking demonstration from a celebrity chef, to be announced, and seminars including a Winemakers Round Table.

General Admission tickets include a complimentary wine glass, tasting of four wines paired with local food producers, additional vendors, live music, and more. The VIP package for the day includes the general admission perks as well as the celebrity chef demonstration with wine pairing, the Winemakers Round Table, a private winery tour with Judy & Roy Crow, and a tasting of additionally selected Crow wines. General Admission tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the gate. VIP Tickets are $25 and $20 for our Wine Club Members. Guests under 21 years of age and designated drivers are $10 and children under 5 years of age are FREE. To purchase tickets in advance, please visit: CrowVineyardAndWinery.com and click on the EVENTS tab.

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a Farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit CrowVineyardAndWinery.com.

