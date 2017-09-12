“Mike
County website offers tips for school health

| September 12, 2017
Parents and guardians in Anne Arundel County can visit the “Parent’s Guide to School Health” at www.aahealth.org/parentsguide to find information on school health services for the 2017-2018 school year.

The page provides information on safe backpacking, immunizations and nutritious easy-to-prepare school lunch ideas. There are also recommendations to help parents decide when children should stay home because of illnesses. Other topics on the site include treatment of head lice, bullying and keeping kids smoke-free. The webpage also links to a directory of school nurses in Anne Arundel County Public Schools. To access the page, visit www.aahealth.org/parentsguide.

