County police make several arrests in brutal stabbing near Quiet Waters Park

The following is an update to a 2016 story of a brutal attack near the entrance to Quiet Waters Park in Annapolis.

On October 23, 2016 the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis police departments began an investigation into an assault of two victims. The victims, who sustained life-threatening injuries, survived the attack.

Three men were arrested in November with another still at large. However, as a result of this ongoing investigation, detectives identified several additional suspects involved in the assault. Below is a list of the suspects who have been arrested and charged for their involvement in this assault:

Omar Castaneda Hernandez, 23, Annapolis, Arrested 10/27/16

Santos Menjivar Cortez, 17 (charged as an adult), Annapolis, Arrested 10/27/16

Manuel Martinez Aguilar, 18, Annapolis, Arrested 10/27/16

Javier Antonio Ordonez-Benitez, 24, of Annapolis, Arrested 2/7/17

Marlon Misael Cruz-Flores, 22, Annapolis, Arrested 2/21/2017

Carlos Antonio Guzman-Aguilera, 23, Lawrenceville, GA, Arrested 2/21/17

Moises Alexis Reyes-Canales, 19, Annapolis, Arrested 2/21/17

Orlando Evelio Gomez-Jimenez, 17 (charged as an adult), Annapolis, Arrested 9/7/17

Cruz-Flores, Guzman-Aguilera and Reyes-Canales were apprehended in Lawrenceville Georgia and have since been extradited back to Maryland where they are currently incarcerated and awaiting trial.

The Anne Arundel County Police have made nine arrests in this brutal attack. Detectives are still actively looking for an outstanding suspect, Elmer A. Guillen Marroquin, 17, of Annapolis. Marroquin has an active warrant charging him as an adult for his role in this attack.

Investigation revealed this incident was a targeted event and not a random act of violence. As this is an ongoing and active joint investigation the Anne Arundel County and Annapolis Police Departments are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Detectives at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information who wishes to remain anonymous can call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

