County drops murder charges, lets Feds take over after indictment

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams announced that on September 7, 2017, Calum Thomas, 20, of Annapolis, was federally indicted for drug trafficking and other related charges. This includes overt acts to further the drug trafficking operation, such as the murder of Terry Paul Crouse. The Office of the State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County dismissed its case against Calum Thomas in order for the United State’s Attorney’s Office to pursue federal charges.

“Cooperation across all law enforcement agencies is paramount in the fight against crime,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams. “When a case warrants federal charges, my office is prepared to work in tandem with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.”

On February 10, 2017, Anne Arundel County Grand Jury indicted Calum Thomas for First Degree Murder and related gun charges.

On September 7, 2017, the United States District Court filed a federal indictment alleging that Calum Thomas and his brother Christian Thomas were part of a conspiracy to distribute heroin, cocaine, and marijuana in and around Annapolis. The Thomas brothers allegedly conspired to and did kill Terry Crouse in an effort to further said drug trafficking conspiracy and collect a drug debt.

Related

Category: Crime News, NEWS, Post To FB