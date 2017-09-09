Colin Reinhard takes seat on Anne Arundel County Board of Education

Colin Reinhard, a Linthicum resident who was appointed to the Board of Education last week by the School Board Appointment Commission of Anne Arundel County, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 1, at the Circuit Courthouse in Annapolis.

Reinhard was appointed to fill the at-large seat that became vacant when Tom Frank resigned in February. His term expires on December 2, 2018.

Reinhard is a 13-year resident of Anne Arundel County who was an educator in Montgomery and Anne Arundel counties from 2004 to 2016. He now owns Paradise Donuts in Linthicum. He has also been a volunteer or coach for several youth sports teams.

Also serving on the Board are Teresa Milio Birge of Odenton, Terry Gilleland of Millersville, Eric Grannon of Davidsonville, Julie Hummer of Laurel, Stacy Korbelak of Odenton, Patricia Nalley of Annapolis, Maria Delores Sasso of Annapolis, and student member Lusia Cole of Chesapeake Science Point Public Charter School.

