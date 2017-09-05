Chili’s out; Chuy’s in at Festival at Riva
Chuys, the authentic Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and fun-loving atmosphere, is opening its second Maryland location in November. Chuys Annapolis is scheduled to open at the Festival at Riva, located at 2339 Forest Drive. The first area Chuy’s opened in Rockville in 2016.
For more than 35 years, Chuys has provided authentic Tex-Mex using only the freshest ingredients. Customer favorites include Stuffed Chile Rellenos, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuys Famous Big As Yo Face Burritos. Flour and corn tortillas are hand-rolled all day on the authentic comal located in the dining room, allowing customers to experience the freshness firsthand.
“We are excited to bring our made from scratch Tex-Mex to another great Maryland city,” said Jeff Sheehan, Chuys Annapolis Local Owner/Operator. ”We are here to provide an exceptional dining experience that will bring together friends and families from all across the Annapolis community.”
Each Chuy’s location has a unique look and feel and also follows their company motto, If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s. Diners can expect a vibrant atmosphere complete with a custom Elvis Shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs, a school of hand-carved wooden fish, metal palm trees and a hubcap-covered ceiling.
In addition to its famous food and atmosphere, a cornerstone of the Chuys philosophy is to give back to the local communities they serve. Chuys is proud to announce their partnership with the Bowen Foundation for Autism and will begin fundraising for the local charity in the coming weeks.
Chuys Annapolis will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant will offer daily drink specials and a complementary Fully-Loaded Nacho Car, an unlimited build-your-own nacho bar with chips, salsa, queso, ground sirloin and more.
For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysAnnapolis. For more information on Chuys, visit www.chuys.com.
