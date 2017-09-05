Chili’s out; Chuy’s in at Festival at Riva

Chuys, the authentic Tex-Mex restaurant known for its made-from-scratch food and fun-loving atmosphere, is opening its second Maryland location in November. Chuys Annapolis is scheduled to open at the Festival at Riva, located at 2339 Forest Drive. The first area Chuy’s opened in Rockville in 2016.

For more than 35 years, Chuys has provided authentic Tex-Mex using only the freshest ingredients. Customer favorites include Stuffed Chile Rellenos, Chicka-Chicka-Boom-Boom Enchiladas and Chuys Famous Big As Yo Face Burritos. Flour and corn tortillas are hand-rolled all day on the authentic comal located in the dining room, allowing customers to experience the freshness firsthand.

“We are excited to bring our made from scratch Tex-Mex to another great Maryland city,” said Jeff Sheehan, Chuys Annapolis Local Owner/Operator. ”We are here to provide an exceptional dining experience that will bring together friends and families from all across the Annapolis community.”

Each Chuy’s location has a unique look and feel and also follows their company motto, If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s. Diners can expect a vibrant atmosphere complete with a custom Elvis Shrine, the La Chihuahua Bar featuring framed pictures of local dogs, a school of hand-carved wooden fish, metal palm trees and a hubcap-covered ceiling.

In addition to its famous food and atmosphere, a cornerstone of the Chuys philosophy is to give back to the local communities they serve. Chuys is proud to announce their partnership with the Bowen Foundation for Autism and will begin fundraising for the local charity in the coming weeks.

Chuys Annapolis will be open seven days a week for lunch and dinner, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Weekdays from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the restaurant will offer daily drink specials and a complementary Fully-Loaded Nacho Car, an unlimited build-your-own nacho bar with chips, salsa, queso, ground sirloin and more.

For exclusive updates and giveaways, visit www.facebook.com/ChuysAnnapolis. For more information on Chuys, visit www.chuys.com.

