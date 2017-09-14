Celebrate Hispanic Month at a library near you

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced their lineup of free events and activities to mark National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs September 15-October 15.

During National Hispanic Heritage Month the library recognizes the contributions made and the important presence of Hispanic and Latino Americans to the United States and celebrates their heritage and culture. AACPL celebrates the month through a variety of special events and programs at various branch locations, including:

Learn to Tango @ Your Library!

Annapolis Regional Library

Saturday, September 16 at 2 p.m.

Experience what makes the Argentine Tango a world-wide phenomenon! Annapolis Tango instructors will discuss the history of this social dance and teach a tango lesson. To register, call 410-222-1750.

Latin Dance Fun and Instruction

Linthicum Community Library

Monday, September 18 at 7 p.m.

Learn about Latin dance rhythms and enjoy dancing Salsa and Merengue steps.

Sponsor: Dance In Time Productions.

Noche Latina

Riviera Beach Community Library

Thursday, September 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with cultural performances, art, games, and prizes!

Guatemalan Fashion Show

Broadneck Community Library

Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m.

Join us for a colorful, entertaining and educational fashion show. Enjoy traditional Guatemalan dresses, music and more!

In partnership with AACPS Bilingual Facilitators.

A Taste of Latin America

Eastport-Annapolis Neck Community Library

Saturday, October 7 at Noon

Taste the flavors of Latin America at this family-friendly event. Local restaurants will provide free samples of their cuisine for you to enjoy.

Join us for dance performances, tastings, craft programs, storytime for children and more! For a complete list of Hispanic Heritage Month events, visit https://www.aacpl.net/content/hispanic-heritage-month.

