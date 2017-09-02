Career Day for Zach Abey Leads Navy To Victory Over FAU

Junior Navy quarterback Zach Abey (32 CAR/235 YDS/2 TD) knew this was a big game. Navy (1-0) ended last season riding a three game losing streak that included a loss to Army Westpoint for the first time in over a decade, and a heart breaking defeat at the hands of Louisiana Tech in the Armed Forces Bowl. The Mids had not lost three games in a row since the 2014 season and wouldn’t have a chance to right the ship until the end of summer. To do that, Navy was going to have to face FAU (0-1) and their new head coach Lane Kiffin.

The Mids triple-option offense found ways to move the ball early but dropped passes, and miscommunication kept FAU in the fight despite Navy holding the Owls to -28 yards rushing in the first quarter. FAU’s first points came on a Greg Joseph(2-2) 24-yard field goal, and then QB Daniel Parr (19/30, 281 YDS) found freshman WR Willie Wright (3 REC/92 YDS/1 TD) behind the secondary for a 95-yard bomb that gave the Owls a 10-7 lead. The Mid’s were in trouble. They looked sloppy and needed someone to step up and regain control of the game.

It was time for Abey to lead.

On the ensuing drive, the former Baltimore Sun All-Metro Football Offensive Player of the Year put together a seven play, 75-yard drive that ended with an Abey 40 yard TD run with 3:58 left in the first half. He followed that with another seven play scoring drive where he found WR Tyler Carmona (1 REC/56 YDS) for 56 yards, setting up a Joshua Walker (8 CAR/75 YDS/2 TD) 4 yard TD run, giving the Mids a 21-10 lead with 8 seconds left in the first half.

The Mid’s never looked back.

Abey would go on to pass for over 100 yards with one TD and one INT, and also rush for career high 235 yards with a pair of TD’s, more than doubling his previous high of 114 against LA Tech in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl. The 235 yards rushing was also an AAC record for most yards rushing by a quarterback. In fact, after his 39-yard touchdown pass to offensive team captain Darryl Bonner in the 4th quarter, Abey became the first player in the history of Navy football to rush over 200 yards and pass for over 100 yards in a single game.

Navy would go on to win the game 42-19, but not before an almost two-hour weather delay prevented the 4th quarter from starting until 1:22 in the morning. Navy finished with 526 yards of total offense, 416 of those yards coming on the ground. Navy’s defense held FAU to just 40 yards rushing, grabbed two interceptions and held the Owls to 5-14 on 3rd down. They also managed ten tackles for loss, including sacks from Senior LB Jerry Thompson and Junior LB Hudson Sullivan.

Navy will continue their season this Saturday, September 9th for the season opener at Navy-Marine Corps Stadium against Tulane.

