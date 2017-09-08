Brooklyn Park fire leave woman in critical condition

A fire in Brooklyn Park Thursday night injured four occupants, one critically. Around 11:35 p.m. a 9-1-1 call was received reporting smoke in the area of Ritchie Highway and First Avenue. A second 9-1-1 call reported a house on fire with an occupant trapped in the unit block of First Avenue, near Morgan Road. First arriving firefighters found a two-story, Cape Cod style, single family dwelling with smoke coming from all of the windows and flames from first-floor windows in the front. Bystanders reported that there was an occupant still inside the home. Firefighters immediately made entry into the home and located and removed an unconscious adult female from the second floor. She was treated by paramedics at the scene before being transported to Harbor Hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries. She was later transferred to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital.

Three other adult occupants were able to evacuate the home before the arrival of firefighters but suffered minor injuries. All three adults, two males and a female, were transported to Harbor Hospital.

Firefighters quickly located and extinguished a fire on the first floor of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit and an estimated dollar loss has not yet been established. It preliminarily appears that there were not working smoke alarms in the home. The Red Cross is assisting the occupants who are being displaced as a result of the fire. There were no other injuries.

Category: Local News, NEWS