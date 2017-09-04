Breaking The Silence: An Opioid workshop next Wednesday

Mayor Michael Pantelides and County Executive Steve Schuh invite you to attend their upcoming workshop titled Breaking the Silence: Opioid Addiction. This informative workshop is free and is targeted to our faith-based organizations, their youth leaders and laity, and to the general public.

The workshop will be held on Wednesday, September 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Byzantium, located at 2747 Riva Road in Annapolis.

The goal is to Break the Silence and address the Opioid and Heroin Epidemic within the City of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. This workshop will provide religious leaders, faith-based organizations, and community members with the resources to begin conversations to actively address the epidemic.

The Keynote Address will be presented by Ms. Lisa Hillman, Author of Secret No More. A panel discussion will feature Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Wes Adams; Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families, Executive Director Dr. Pamela M. Brown; Assistant Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health Dr. Brendan Saloner; Restoration Community Development Corporation Pastor Sheryl Menendez; We Care and Friends Executive Director Mr. Larry Griffin; and Community for Recovery Advocate Ms. Angel Traynor.

To register, go to http://bit.ly/2vtgzvL . Registration will remain open until Wednesday, September 6th.

