Board of Education to hold outreach meeting at Russett community

The Board of Education will hold its first Community Outreach event of the school year on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at the Russett Community Center in Laurel. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the Russett Community Fair and Yard Sale event.

The event is designed to allow parents and children who have questions about educational issues to get answers directly from Board members.

Similar events have been held in each of the last two school years, and others will be held later this year.

The community center is located at 3500 Russett Common in Laurel.

