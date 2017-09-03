Baysox split double header with Flying Squirrels

The Bowie Baysox (72-67) and Richmond Flying Squirrels (62-77) split a doubleheader on Sunday evening at The Diamond in Richmond.

Richmond took game one by a 6-5 score before the Baysox bounced back with a 1-0 win in game two.

Bowie sits one game back of Altoona with one to play. The Baysox can clinch the division with a win and an Altoona loss to Harrisburg on Monday.

Game One

Rando Moreno’s walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 6-5 victory over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday evening at The Diamond in Richmond.

In the afore-mentioned seventh, Dylan Davis led off with a double, advanced to third on a sac bunt and scored on Moreno’s single to give Richmond the win.

RHP Ryan Meisinger (0.1 IP, 2 H, R, ER) was tagged with the loss for the Baysox and falls to 4-3 on the year.

Bowie had tied the game at five in the top of the seventh with a solo shot off the bat of Garabez Rosa. The home run was Rosa’s 14th of the season.

RHP Cody Hall (1.0 IP, H, R, ER, 2 K) got the win for the Squirrels to move to 4-2.

The Baysox grabbed a 1-0 lead with a run in the first when Cedric Mullins drew a leadoff walk, stole second and scored on Austin Hays’ RBI double.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from Aramis Garcia and Jerry Sands in the home half of the inning gave Richmond a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the second, Aderlin Rodriguez’s solo shot off of Flying Squirrels starter Tyler Herb tied things at two apiece. The home run was Rodriguez’s 22nd of the year.

Davis’ solo blast in the second gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead for the time being.

Ryan Mountcastle doubled with one out in the third and scored on Hays’ RBI single to tie things for Bowie at three.

Three straight singles loaded the bases for the Baysox in the sixth and Mullins plated a run via a sac fly to open up a 4-3 lead for the visitors.

Herb (n/d) gave up the four runs on eight hits to go along with three walks and six strikeouts in 6.0 IP.

Richmond grabbed a 5-4 edge with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth on Hunter Cole’s two-run single.

Baysox starter Lucas Long (n/d) allowed four runs on four hits while walking two and fanning four in 5.2 IP.

Hays (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI) and Austin Wynns (2-3, 2B, R) both had multi-hit games for manager Gary Kendall’s squad.

Game Two

Three Bowie pitchers combined on a shutout as the Baysox blanked the Richmond Flying Squirrels by a 1-0 score in the nightcap of a doubleheader on Sunday evening at The Diamond.

LHP Tanner Scott (2.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K), RHP Jesus Liranzo (4.0 IP, 3 H, K) and RHP Scott McGough (1.0 IP, H, K) combined to fire the shutout for the Baysox.

Liranzo earned the win to improve to 3-4 on the season and McGough notched his 13th save of the year.

The Baysox scored the lone run of the game in the third as Audry Perez (2-2, 2B, BB, R) led off with a double, took third on a sac bunt and scored when Mountcastle reached on an error charged to Richmond LF Daniel Carbonell.

Flying Squirrels starter Dillon McNamara (0-5) allowed the one run (none earned) on two hits while fanning a pair in four innings of work.

DJ Stewart drew a one-out walk for the Baysox in the sixth and stole second to notch his 20th steal of the season. With 21 home runs and 20 steals this year, Stewart is the first player in franchise history to post a 20-20 season.

