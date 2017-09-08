Baysox falter in playoff run, lose second game to Altoona 8-4

Altoona’s three-run fifth proved costly as the Bowie Baysox (0-2) fell to the Curve (2-0) by a score of 8-4 in Game Two of the Western Division Championship Series on Friday night at Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie.

In the afore-mentioned three-run fifth, Elvis Escobar delivered the go-ahead RBI double to plate Wyatt Mathisen. Later in the frame, Michael Suchy came through with an RBI double of his own and Mitchell Tolman knocked in a run via an RBI single.

All three runs were charged to Bowie RHP Alec Asher (1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, BB, K) who falls to 0-1.

Altoona grabbed a 3-0 lead in the third as Jerrick Suiter got the visitors on the board with an RBI double and three batters later, Elvis Escobar came through with a two-run single. All three runs in the inning came with two outs.

The Baysox struck back to tie the game with three runs of their own in the home half of the frame as Ryan Mountcastle plated a run via an RBI groundout and Garabez Rosa tied the game with a two-run shot off of Curve starter Alex McRae.

Cedric Mullins’ solo shot in the home half of the fifth brought the Baysox within a pair at 6-4.

McRae (1-0) gave up four runs on four hits while walking two and fanning three in six innings of work.

Suchy’s two-run shot in the seventh extended the Altoona lead to 8-4.

Bowie starter Tanner Scott (n/d) allowed three runs on three hits to go along with three walks and two strikeouts in 2.2 IP.

Mullins (3-4, 2B, HR, RBI, R) had a multi-hit game for manager Gary Kendall’s squad, while LHP Tim Berry (1.2 IP, BB, 2 K) and RHP Ryan Meisinger (1.0 IP, H) had scoreless outings in relief.

The Baysox now face elimination as the series continues with game three on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Peoples Natural Gas Field in Altoona with RHPLucas Long (9-6, 2.95) on the mound for the Baysox against Curve RHP Austin Coley (6-4, 3.01).

