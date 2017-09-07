Baysox announce 2018 schedule

The Bowie Baysox released the club’s 2018 schedule on Tuesday morning as the team returns for its 26th season. The Baysox open the 2018 campaign at Prince George’s Stadium on Thursday, April 5 when the team hosts the Harrisburg Senators (Class AA Affiliate of the Washington Nationals) at 6:35 p.m.

Bowie opens the season with a seven-game home stand featuring four games against Harrisburg and three against the Erie SeaWolves.

Over the course of the season, the Baysox will play 70 home games over 15 home stands concluding with a Labor Day finale vs. the Altoona Curve on Monday, September 3.

The Harrisburg Senators are the most common opponent for the Baysox next season with 22 meetings (12 home) between the two teams. Bowie will play Akron and Erie 21 times, while there are 18 games slated with Richmond and 13 with Altoona.

Trenton is the lone Eastern Division club that will make multiple trips to Bowie next season with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Hartford Yard Goats, New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Portland Sea Dogs and Reading Fightin Phils all making one trip.

The Baysox will host the club’s annual Independence Day celebration on Wednesday, July 4 with a 6:35 p.m. tilt against Harrisburg.

The Baysox will continue to hold night games on Monday through Thursday and Saturday at 6:35 p.m. from April through June. The Baysox will play all Friday games during the 2018 season at 7:05 p.m. Starting in late June, all games Monday through Thursday will be moved back to 7:05 p.m. All Saturday games will continue to be played at 6:35 p.m. Game times for all Sunday home games will start 30-minutes earlier than in 2017 and will now begin at 1:35 p.m.

Exceptions to those times include five 11:05 a.m. games on Wednesday, April 25, Wednesday, May 16, Thursday, May 24, Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday, August 9. The Baysox will also play at 1:35 p.m. on Saturday, April 7 and Labor Day, Monday, September 3.

Bowie will play 13 home games in April, 14 in May, 13 in June, 12 in July, 15 in August and three in September.

2018 Month-By-Month Home Schedule

Month Dates Opponent

April 5-8 Harrisburg

9-11 Erie

20-22 Akron

23-25 Richmond

May 3-6 Akron

10-13 Hartford

14-16 Harrisburg

22-24 Altoona

June 1-3 Trenton

12-14 Trenton

15-17 Portland

25-28 Akron

July 4-8 Harrisburg

19-22 Erie

23-25 Binghamton

August 3-5 Reading

7-9 New Hampshire

14-16 Richmond

22-23 Richmond

24-26 Erie

31 Altoona

September 1-3 Altoona

