Anne Arundel County Public Library Brings Integrated Narration to Books

The Anne Arundel County Public Library recently added 400 VOX books to its collection. The new children’s books with integrated audio that help develop strong readers, were funded with part of the proceeds from the Library Foundation’s annual For the Love of the Library event. The popular event raised more than $50,000.

Each audio-enabled VOX Book has an audio reader with complete narration attached inside the front cover. It’s ready for listening directly from the book — no CD, computer or tablet needed.

The VOX Books combination of audio plus print helps build strong readers by improving:

Fluency

Phonemic awareness

Better understanding of print mechanics and the rules of grammar

Motivation from the entertainment factor that makes reading fun

“The VOX books are wildly popular with kids and their families,” says Annapolis Regional Librarian Nisa Popper. “Younger kids can simply enjoy the story and beginning readers can improve their reading skills. When you add in the cool sound effects, these books are definitely winners.”

Your library, better: the Anne Arundel County Public Library Foundation enhances lives through philanthropy. Since 2006, the library foundation, governed by a Board of Directors of civic, corporate and philanthropic leaders, has secured financial support to ensure the Anne Arundel County Public Library system thrives and is the best it can be. For more information about the Anne Arundel County Library Foundation or to make a donation, call 410-222-7371 or visit www.aacpl.net/foundation.

